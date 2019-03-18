Louisville women earn #1 seed, face Robert Morris in opening round

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals have been named a number 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and will be the host for opening round games this weekend.
The Cardinals were put as the top seed in the Albany Region.
They will host Robert Morris Friday at Noon at KFC Yum! Center.
News of the the Cardinals’ position broke Monday afternoon when ESPN prematurely aired the women’s bracket.
The NCAA released a statement via Twitter shortly after it broke.
The Selection show was moved up to 5 p.m. after the leak, prompting many programs around the country to move or cancel their watch party.
UofL had a party planned for the selection show at 7 p.m., but after the leak, they moved team availability to 6:40 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Ticket information has not been released.
