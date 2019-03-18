Pedestrian hit by car in Grayson County

CLARKSON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in Grayson County.
It was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Millerstown Road in Clarkson, just east of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Emergency crews found an injured pedestrian.
That victim was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, according to K105 Radio. Right now officials have not shared the juvenile’s condition.
KSP was called to investigate.
This story will be updated.
