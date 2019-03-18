Pioneerof the Nile dies suddenly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The horse who sired Triple Crown winner American Pharoah died suddenly Monday.
Pioneerof the Nile, 13, bred a mare Monday morning then began acting uncomfortable once he returned to his stall, according to WinStar Farm. The stallion was on the way to a clinic when he died.
Pioneerof the Nile also sired Classic Empire and two 2-year-old Eclipse Award winners.
Pioneerof the Nile came in second in the 2009 Kentucky Derby behind Mine that Bird.
