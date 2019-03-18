Police investigating shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in Louisville Sunday night.
A call of a shooting came in around 10:49 p.m. at the corner of Bluegrass Avenue and Taylor Blvd. Metrosafe said.
First responders arrived at that location and found one victim who had been shot.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital.
Police believe that the shooting occurred at a different location than where the victim was found, Metrosafe said.
A WAVE 3 News crew located what appeared to be the crime scene at Walter Avenue and Taylor Boulevard.
