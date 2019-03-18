Police: 80 street signs stolen as part of social media challenge in Oldham Co.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Several juveniles are facing charges after approximately 80 street signs were stolen or removed in Oldham County.
Oldham County police said the signs were removed as part of a social media challenge on SnapChat where juveniles would document themselves stealing or removing the signs.
Oldham County Road Department employees noticed the signs began missing in August of 2018.
Police said 31 juveniles were identified as being involved in or having knowledge about the thefts.
Eighteen juveniles have been charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
Police said the missing street signs presented a danger because emergency responders may not have been able to find homes.
The Oldham County Road Department estimated between 60 and 70 signs have been replaced at a cost of approximately $3,000 and 30 hours worked.
