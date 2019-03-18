Results show pills taken by driver accused of killing LMPD detective on Christmas Eve

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Prosecutors identified three drugs in the system of the driver accused of crashing into and killing a Louisville Metro Police detective on Christmas Eve.
Roger Burdette has been indicted on seven charges, including aggravated DUI and murder of a police officer for a crash that killed Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
During a bond reduction hearing Monday morning, prosecutors said test results showed Roger Burdette had Hydrocodone, Clonazepam and Zoloft in his system. They did not mention alcohol as being part of the results.
Clonazepam is a drug meant to prevent seizures or treat panic attacks. Hydrocodone is a narcotic pain medicine. Zoloft can be used to treat depression, PTSD, OCD or other mental health conditions.
Burdette's public defender argued the results don't mean he was under the influence during the time of the crash.
“I know there’s going to be a ton of arguments about that going forward,” his attorney told the judge.
Prosecutors said Burdette did not have a prescription for the pills and said there is cell phone evidence that Burdette was “purchasing those pills through another source.”
The prosecutor also said they have medical records which show that Burdette did have a prescription for Hydrocodone back in 2014 for a shoulder injury.
“Those medical records made it very clear that he was told not to drive while taking Hydrocodone,” the prosecutor told the judge.
During the bond hearing, the judge adjusted Burdette’s bond amount, which would allow him to be on home incarceration during the trail.
Judge McKay Chauvin allowed Burdette to use his home, valued at $98,000, as a security bond. He also allowed a family member of Burdette’s to post their home as security as well, adding up to a total bond of $130,000.
As part of the agreement, Burdette cannot drink any alcohol, consume marijuana or leave his home.
Prosecutors argued against that.
“We have somebody who has demonstrated an ability to make very bad decisions that resulted in the death of Detective Mengedoht,” the prosecutor said.
Judge Chauvin explained he was compelled to allow Burdette to use his home, which he has lived in for more than 17 years, since that was his only piece of property.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, online court documents show Burdette still incarcerated.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters previously reported Burdette had been medically cleared to drive a commercial vehicle and that according to state records, Burdette’s medical certification status was active.
State records showed Burdette required annual medical certifications renewals dating back to at least 2016.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.