Sports bets could have been big for Kentucky during NCAA tourney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Have you filled out your NCAA bracket yet? Since it's an exciting time for four Kentucky schools, there's a good chance many fans have already. But have you wondered if brackets are affected at all since the rules of NCAA sports betting has changed?
The answer is no. Your office pool or on-line bracket contests where organizers don't get a take - stay the same despite the new rules for NCAA betting. But because Kentucky lawmakers did not pass the legislation, the Commonwealth is not in play to get any of the Kentucky money being bet.
"Normally people don't like Monday mornings," smiled Kentucky Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey.
But the Monday that kicks off NCAA bracketology is beloved in the Commonwealth. McGarvey started the day with a tweet to Kentuckians.
"I would like all those people (excited about the NCAA tournament) to think about the millions of dollars Kentucky's going to lose this year because we didn't pass sports gaming in the General Assembly," said McGarvey as he explained it.
It's money, McGarvey said, that could have helped fund bigger issues like the pension crisis which he believes failed because of a urban and rural split. WAVE 3 News Political Analyst Bill Stone gave us the reason he believes the bill didn't get enough support.
"I think it's religious," Stone said, "more secular divide."
When the Supreme Court made it's 2018 decision to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Act, the game changed by allowing states to write their own sports betting laws. States like Mississippi, West Virginia and New Jersey are up and running. If Kentucky lawmakers had passed the bill at the start of the session, they could have added an emergency clause to go into effect immediately, just in time to place NCAA bets.
"Now you can do it over your phone," said John Ramsey, co-host of the Ramsey and Rutherford talk show on 790 KRD, "and you're going to do it anyway, so why not have the state of Kentucky benefit?"
Yes, there's an app for that bet. Some sports talk radio hosts like Ramsey argue Kentuckians are making offshore bets all the time, when the money could stay home. He believes this tourney's exciting players, like Duke's Zion Williamson, are heating up the betting.
"For 17 years in a row, Louisville is the highest rated TV market for college basketball," Ramsey said, "so again, now is the time and it's only the third time in history that we've had four teams in the tournament."
McGarvey said Kentuckians are already filling out brackets and betting on horse racing.
"This is one I really think we need to go ahead and not be the last state to do it," McGarvey said.
McGarvey believes as lawmakers get into the budget next January, people will be looking for ways to raise revenue without increasing taxes and he hopes to get the measure passed quickly, for the next NCAA tourney.
