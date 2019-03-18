Students visit pretend hospital at Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thousands of kindergarten students will visit a pretend hospital and learn ways to stay safe.
The 36th annual Children & Hospitals Week at Louisville Slugger Field puts children in a play hospital where they learn what it means to be a patient, how to stay safe on bicycles and when crossing the street and the importance of daily habits such as eating the right foods, getting enough sleep, brushing teeth and limiting screen time.
The exhibit runs through Friday and is presented by Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness and supported through a grant from Kohl’s Cares.
