Woman accused of setting tent in homeless camp on fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is accused of setting a fire to a tent inside a homeless camp.
Amber Bredhold, 30, was arrested Friday after Louisville Metro Police Department said "the action showed extreme indifference to the value of human life, creating danger of death or serious physical injury to another".
The fire was at 900 West Main Street, according to LMPD.
Written in Bredhold's arrest report, LMPD said she started the fire with the intent to destroy it (tent). The tent belonged to another person, according to police.
Bredhold is charged with arson and wanton endangerment.
