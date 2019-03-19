Add new housing to the list of new Butchertown projects

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Butchertown neighborhood was once known for industry, cattle markets and freight transportation.
Now, it’s a destination for great restaurants, nightlife and soon sports.
With so much to do, people need a place to live. Apartment buildings that house hundreds of people are popping up. Main and Clay opened last summer on the far western border of Butchertown.
And just half a mile from the soccer stadium due to open next year, a developer announced a new apartment building, Stout, to be built at the corner of Spring and Story.
The project is estimated to cost about $20.5 million. The building will hold about 104 residential apartments, as well as space for retail.
Developer Trinity Hart said she chose the location because it is an underutilized piece of land, and because of the soccer stadium that’s being built. Based in Indianapolis, this is Hart’s first development in Louisville.
Butchertown Business Alliance Andy Blieden said Tuesday that the growth is exciting.
“It’s alive and it’s booming, and it is a great time to be here and it is a lot of fun and we are really excited,” said Blieden, who also owns Butchertown Market.
Butchertown has been through ups and downs for more than 200 years; its oldest house dates to 1802. In recent years, new housing opportunities haven’t been the norm.
“I think we have done a pretty good job of creating some harmony here in the past 10 years,” Blieden said.
Bleiden bought Butchertown Market 20 years ago. In the past several years, he said he never would have imagined to have seen a distillery, restaurants, shops, and a new soccer stadium.
“In the advent of the Louisville City Soccer building their stadium here, that’s when we went into overdrive,” Blieden said.
The progress is moving on schedule and set to be complete by March 2020. The new apartments would take 18 months to complete once construction begins. The housing options add to Blieden’s goal of creating a great place to live and play.
“That’s the whole idea (that) Butchertown is a place to just hang out and have a great time,” Blieden said.
