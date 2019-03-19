Clarksville Community Schools sends ads to draw in students to district

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Inside Renaissance Academy in Clarksville, students learn in unique environments, using project-based learning to prepare for careers as adults.
It’s one way the small district of 1,400 students stands out.
“We have everything to offer that some of these bigger school corporations have, just in kind of a smaller, more intimate package,” Erin Walden, Communications Specialist for Clarksville Community Schools, said.
Unique offerings help them to draw in prospective parents.
“All students eat free, every day. Breakfast, lunch, they get snacks," Walden said.
They bus students in from New Albany, Sellersburg and Jeffersonville. One-fourth of the district’s students don’t actually live in Clarksville. That’s possible because Indiana allows parents to choose which district to send their children.
Now Clarksville Community Schools is using social media to market the district online and using paper advertisements to tell families what they can do for students.
Walden said along with putting out flyers in the newspaper, they’re also sending out hundreds of postcards to people in the area, all hoping to convince parents to send their children to Clarksville schools.
Encouraging parents to shop around for their child’s schools may seem strange. But in a state where you can choose, the market can be competitive.
“We aren’t the only school district that does marketing," Walden said. “I live in New Albany and I get flyers all the time from different private schools, charter schools, public schools -- it’s just kind of the name of the game over here, marketing your school district and getting your message out there.”
They’re even hosting friends and family nights for community members to come in and get to know the schools. Walden said that’s important because for a small district, they want people in neighboring communities to see the kids here stand out.
"We respect school choice and the decision people can make,” Walden said. “We just want them to make an informed decision and know what we have to offer.”
Friends and Family nights will be held at Clarksville Middle School on March 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Clarksville Elementary, Clarksville High School and Renaissance Academy on March 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.