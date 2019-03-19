Fire damages Elizabethtown motel, building likely a ‘total loss’

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An early afternoon fire caused heavy damage to an Elizabethtown motel.
The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Kentucky Cardinal Inn on E. Dixie Avenue. Officer John Thomas, Public Information Officer of the Elizabethtown Police Department, said the first emergency crews on the scene found “a large, active fire that quickly spread throughout the majority of the building.”
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Thomas said due to the extent of damage, it’s likely the building will be a total loss.
Approximately 10 families, numbering 25 and 30 residents who lived at the motel long term, were displaced by the fire. Thomas said they are being provided hotel vouchers by the American Red Cross.
