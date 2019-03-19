FORECAST: Increasing clouds with mild temperatures; showers return tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tuesday begins with clear skies and cold temperatures; many locations are near or below freezing this morning.
Temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon as clouds begin to increase.
Tonight, temperatures fall down into the 30s as even more clouds roll in.
Showers stream into Wednesday afternoon and evening, finally exiting the region early Thursday.
We are back into the 60s by Friday, keeping the warmth through the weekend. clouds increase once again on Sunday before the next rain-maker which looks to arrive by Monday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly sunny; HIGH: 56°
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; LOW: 34°
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy; PM Showers (40%); HIGH: 58°
