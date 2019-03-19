FORECAST: Some very light showers return late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another fantastic day is underway as we warm into the mid to upper 50s.
We will remain dry tonight with a hazy sky developing. Hopefully that won’t block the view of the Super Worm Moon tonight.
Clouds will continue to increase on Wednesday but we could still manage some hazy sunshine early in the day. Southwest winds still have a chance to push some areas up to 60 degrees before we start to see a few light showers/sprinkles move in later in the day. The best chance for showers looks to be Wednesday evening but they will be quite spotty in nature.
The clouds will linger Thursday long enough allow for a chilly start. Late day sunshine will make up for it. We will move into the weekend on a dry note but the weather turns much more active as we kick off next week.
More details on that as we get closer.
FORECAST
REST OF TODAY: Mainly sunny and a bit warmer. HIGH: 57°
TONIGHT: Hazy skies but dry. LOW: 34°
WEDNESDAY: Becoming overcast, breezy in the afternoon, a few sprinkles/light shower west (20%). HIGH: 60°
