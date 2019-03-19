FORECAST: Spring showers bring in new season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine today has brought temperatures into the mid-50s Tuesday afternoon, but an increase in cloud cover will continue through the overnight hours.
Expect mostly cloudy skies by morning and lows just above freezing here in the city. Wednesday starts dry but ends with a few showers as a weak front arrives with limited moisture during the evening, mainly after dark. This will put down about a tenth of an inch of rainfall at best in most places, but it’s possible that some places will barely see measurable rain at all due to how limited the moisture is with this system.
We’ll see temperatures struggle to get back into the mid 50s on Thursday behind the front, as clouds slowly diminish through the day. The end of the week and the weekend have trended cooler over the past 12 hours of weather data we look at, so temperatures have been adjusted to meet that trend.
Expect highs near 60 both Friday and Saturday with the really warm air surging in on Sunday as we flirt with 70 degrees.
Our next significant weather-maker arrives Monday of next week with rain, thunder, and yes even a small chance for a brief, wintry mix Monday night as cold air attempts to catch up with exiting moisture.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cold. LOW: 34°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers late (40%). HIGH: 60°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower early (10%). HIGH: 54° LOW: 42°
