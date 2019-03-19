Judge denies HIP to JCPS student accused of bringing a gun to school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School student who police said brought a gun to school appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers said Ayub Hussein, 19, brought a Glock 22 handgun to Iroquois High School.
Security at the school found the gun and confiscated it, police said.
Hussein told officers he had the gun because he was "worried some guys would jump him after school," according to his arrest citation.
Hussein was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections around 8:30 a.m. Monday and was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property -- a felony.
In court, a request was made on Hussein's behalf to lower his $15,000 bond and allow him to enter the Home Incarceration Program. The judge denied the request.
Hussein plans to hire an attorney. The judge ordered him to have no contact with Iroquois High School or any other JCPS property, including contact with students and teachers. The judge also ordered him not to have contact with firearms.
Hussein remains in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $15,000 cash bond.
