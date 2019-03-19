Man accused of DUI, murder in death of LMPD detective out on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former MSD driver who faces charges of murder and DUI in the death of Louisville Metro Police Department Det. Deidre Mengedoht has been released from jail and into home incarceration.
Roger Burdette was released from Metro Corrections on Tuesday, one day after his bond was lowered during a court hearing.
As part of the conditions of his release, the judge said Burdette cannot drink any alcohol, consume marijuana or leave his home.
Burdette was driving a MSD truck on Christmas Eve when he hit Mengedoht’s cruiser that was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-64 in downtown Louisville.
Toxicology reports show Burdette had a variety of prescription drugs in his system at the time of the crash, but no prescriptions for those pills. That report did not show any traces of alcohol.
Burdette was fired from MSD about two weeks after the crash.
He’s due back in court on April 8.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.