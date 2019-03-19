Man arrested after admitting to New Haven burglaries

NEW HAVEN, KY (WAVE) - Deputies in Nelson County have made an arrest in the burglaries of a New Haven business and a church 10 days ago.
On March 9, Nelson County deputy sheriffs found Wayne-O's Garage and First Baptist Church of New Haven had both been burglarized. The church had also been ransacked.
The investigation led deputies to Fredrick Lee Beatty, 29, as a person of interest. When questioned on Monday, Beatty admitted to committing both burglaries.
Beatty was booked into the Nelson County Jail on two counts of burglary.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing and there may be other suspects.
