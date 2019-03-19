NCAA Tournament fans urged to buy tickets carefully

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're planning to follow the Cats or Cards at any point during the NCAA Tournament, be sure to watch out for ticket scammers.
According to the Better Business Bureau, anyone going to a tournament site is urged to buy tickets directly from the NCAA.
If you choose to go a different route, you should use extreme caution. Always do your research, and check the site’s terms and conditions and refund policy, the BBB warned.
“Some of them will have guarantees, backing those up in case you don’t get the tickets or what you receive is not what you were expecting,” BBB Director of Communications Heather Clary said. “We don’t want your good judgment to get clouded by your excitement to follow the Cats that you end up dealing with someone who is not reputable and then lose out seeing them play.”
The BBB also said that if you’re buying from an individual on a sell-and-trade site, don’t purchase tickets with a wire transfer or with gift cards.
The best advice? Trust your gut and play it safe.
