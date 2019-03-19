Newborn in critical condition after mother killed in southeast KY shooting

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - A newborn child is in critical condition after the baby’s mother was killed Saturday night following a shooting in Whitley County.
According to Kentucky State Police, Baptist Health Corbin Hospital contacted them around 6:20 p.m. reporting a pregnant woman was brought to the ER with a gunshot wound.
WKYT reported that when detectives arrived, they learned Geri Johnson, 29, died of her injuries.
Her baby was delivered and transferred to UK Medical Center, where the child was listed in critical condition.
Troopers said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. An investigation is ongoing.
Johnson’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.