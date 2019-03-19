Police: Kentucky rape suspect admitted having sex with teen babysitter

(WAVE) - A Kentucky man is in jail after police said he had sex several times with an underage babysitter.
Dylan Bracey, 29, was arrested after officers said he admitted to committing the sex acts at least three times in November and December of last year.
The babysitter was 15 years old.
Bracey is charged with third-degree rape.
He’s locked up in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
It’s not clear how Bracey knows the teen.
