Redevelopment happening in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are changes happening in the Hikes Point area. Some businesses have closed and been torn down making way for new ones at the corner of Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road. It's area that gets a lot of traffic because it's so close to the interstate.
Several people looking for lunch on Tuesday were disappointed to find out the KFC at Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road suddenly closed on Tuesday.
"Honey, I was shocked let me tell you," regular customer Shirley Lynch said.
Customers will have to wait a few weeks, but a new KFC is going up right behind it. It's near where a Rally's and a car wash used to be. Those businesses were demolished about 90 days ago.
The property with the former Kmart is owned by Triple M Properties, an affiliate of the McMahan Group.
"We're seeing a lot of younger buyers come back to Hikes Point where many of their parents or grandparents grew up," said Steve Lowry, a representative for the McMahan Group.
"My daughter is considering a home in this area," Lynch said.
The KFC building on Taylorsville Road will eventually be torn down, making way for possibly a new drug store. Lowry says they are still looking for tenants in the old Kmart.
"We really don’t have a specific group," Lowry said. "We looked at a number of groups over the last two years and got very close but, both of those opportunities fell through."
Lowry says the Kmart space could be retail and office space. Hikes Point residents say anything is better than an empty building.
"We just saw over on Bardstown Road the new Costco went in and that made a wonderful impact on the area in Bashford Manor," Hikes Point resident Autumn Clemmons said. "Anything like that could happen here that would be fantastic."
The McMahan Group says the Thorntons on the lot will stay. Construction on the new KFC on the Breckenridge Lane side of the property should be done in May.
