Sentencing recommendation returned in violent home invasion case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A jury has returned its sentencing recommendation for a man convicted last week in a home invasion in Shively nearly two years ago.
The Jefferson Circuit Court jury says Kerry W. Barley, 38, should spend 28 years in prison. He was found guilty last week on assault, burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender charges by the same jury.
Around 1:30 a.m. on April 19, 2017, Barley went to an apartment in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway. He pretended to be an LG&E employee and said he needed to check on a gas leak. After being let inside, Barley locked the door, pulled a gun on the man living there and demanded cash.
Barley shot the victim, who had only moved in two days earlier, in the leg when he didn’t respond to the demand. Fearing for his life, the victim tried to wrestle the gun away from Barley and was shot four times in the chest.
