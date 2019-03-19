StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

The overall pattern looks benign into the weekend. One weak system to roll in Wednesday night. The pattern for next week is much more complex.
_______________________________________________________________________
Here is an overview of the elements ahead:
Wednesday... quick warming into the upper 50s/lower 60s with gusty SW winds. Clouds increase. Radar will bring in the rain but it will take a while for it to reach the ground. Mostly likely during the evening and even then, light and spotty.
Thursday...clouds may be slow to leave but sunshine will come through at some point. This will likely lead to a “late day” high into the 50s.
Friday/Saturday... starting to warm things up a bit more but nothing crazy. Generally into the 60s.
Sunday... high clouds stream in. Wind speeds up a bit more. Depending on the cloud deck, 70 is possible for a high.
Monday/Tuesday... very dynamic period of rain/thunderstorms that could change/end as wet snow before ending Tuesday morning. This setup is far from locked in but certainly one to watch. Looks chilly Tuesday/Wednesday next week before another big warm-up.
There is even more to track after that and I will cover it all in the video today.
