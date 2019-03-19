11-year-old boy on bicycle hit by car in Grayson County

CLARKSON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash involving a young boy on a bicycle in Grayson County.
The wreck was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Millerstown Road in Clarkson, just east of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
According to a release from KSP, when crews got on scene, they found an 11-year-old boy who’d been hit by a car.
That victim was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, according to K105 Radio.
Police say the child has life-threatening injuries and was last listed in critical condition.
KSP’s preliminary investigation ruled the juvenile entered the roadway on his bike, riding into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle tried to avoid hitting the child but was unsuccessful.
No charges have been announced against the driver.
Millerstown Road was shut down in the area for two hours for the investigation.
KSP says its investigation is still ongoing.
