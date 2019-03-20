Big second half propels Southern Indiana to 76-69 win over Bellarmine in Midwest Region final

(WAVE) - Bellarmine looked like it was cruising to another Elite Eight appearance, leading Southern Indiana 42-26 at halftime of the Midwest Regional Championship game on Tuesday night in Romeoville, Illinois.
Knights senior Tyler Jenkins hit all four of his first half three-pointers, the final one from the corner to give them that halftime cushion. Jenkins finished with 22 points.
When Adam Eberhard connected with Jenkins for one of Eberhard’s eight assists, the resulting lay in gave Bellarmine a 50-36 with just over 15 minutes left.
The Screaming Eagles came screaming back. They responded with a 14-0 run to tie the game at 50 on an Emmanuel Little jumper with 11:35 left. USI took the lead on a Nate Hansen three-pointer with 7:52 remaining, and extended the lead to five on an Alex Stein steal and lay in. Stein led all scorers with 27 points.
Bellarmine would get no closer than two the rest of the way.
Southern Indiana won it 76-69 and the Screaming Eagles are headed home for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, which is next week in Evansville, Indiana. They outscored Bellarmine 50-27 in the second half.
Eberhard, playing his final game in a Bellarmine uniform, finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and the 8 assists. Fellow senior Chivarsky Corbett had 17 and 8 rebounds.
The Knights finish up 28-5.
