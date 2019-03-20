Bullitt County students building catapults for competition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Remember making rubber band sling shots in class? It may have earned you a detention, but some Bullitt County students are learning how to design and build full size catapults for a competition.
Bullitt Advanced Math and Science (BAMS) students will compete against one another in May.
Before they begin building their full-scale catapults, they took their prototypes to First Build for feedback.
“It’s more personal than just researching it online so it helps us a lot,” sophomore Keyaidra Cannon said.
The adults in the room remembered when they first fell in love with math and science.
”I was the kid who needed teachers to identify me and give me an opportunity,” GE Appliances Engineering Director Michael Ekbundit said. “Now that I’m older and am in the position to help I want to do that.”
Ekbundit organized the visit along with teacher Chip Davidson.
“The ability to have them see that this process that they’ve been going through to build their trebuchets is the same process that these engineers use to build products to put out in the market is so valuable,” Davidson said.
It’s valuable for the engineers coaching them, too.
”Let’s face it, not a lot of our engineers get the chance to talk about engineering design with youth that are interested and really want that feedback, so it’s really energizing,” First Build Executive Director Larry Portaro said.
The visit to First Build wasn’t just about the catapult project. Sophomore Ashton Burroughs said interacting with the engineers helps him see the bigger picture.
"With some careers people think that they aren’t going to be able to find a job for it and seeing the people around here like this it gives you hope to know that there’s always going to be something out there for you,” Burroughs said.
