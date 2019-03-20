Cats tip off NCAA Tournament against Abilene Christian

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One is the winningest program in college basketball history. Kentucky (27-6) has won eight NCAA National Championships. The other has made one trip to the Elite Eight. That was in 1966 and it was the Division II Elite Eight.
Kentucky versus Abilene Christian (27-6). Wildcats versus Wildcats.
“We couldn’t have gotten a better draw, I mean we’re playing the University of Kentucky, you know I mean one of the most historic blue bloods, maybe the most historic blue blood college basketball program in the country,” Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding said. “You’re playing five star recruits, you’re playing a Hall of Fame coach, the best fan base in the country.”
Will they be playing against PJ Washington? UK’s leading scorer was absent from the open practice on Wednesday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. He leads the team, averaging 14.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds.
“PJ sprained his foot in the Tennessee game,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “We had him in a boot for awhile, X-rays, everything was negative, MRI’s, but we sent him to a specialist, again, precaution, he wants to play, well if you know me, I’m like wait a minute, let’s go get one more level of this. We sent him to the specialist to make sure that he can’t harm himself, but we expect him to play."
Abilene Christian’s Golding is confident his team will face Washington on Thursday night.
“Well if he shows up to play in the walking boot, and Coach Cal lets him play in the walking boot, we might have a chance,” Golding said. “If he takes the walking boot off, we got a problem. We’ve got to try to force him away from the rim as much as we can but that’s easier said than done, you’re got four other pros on the floor too with him. We’ve got our hands full on that and we’re still trying to figure it out. If you have any ideas, I’d like for you to share them with me man.”
The Cats and Abilene Christian tip off at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday night in Jacksonville, Florida.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.