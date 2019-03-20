First vehicle of 2019 impounded for illegal dumping

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Solid Waste Management Systems Enforcement officers have located an impounded the first vehicle of 2019 for illegal dumping in Louisville Metro.
On March 7, someone photographed a man dumping debris in the 4400 block of Bardstown Road. That person then contacted SWMS, who located the individual and then admitted illegally dumping the debris.
His vehicle was impounded.
“I want to thank the alert citizen who caught this activity and I also want to thank SWMS officers for their continued follow through to catch illegal dumpers in our city,” Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin (D-2) said in a press release. “When the Metro Council changed the law to impound vehicles for dumping, the message was simple: if you are going to illegally dump in our city, it will be costly if we catch you.”
The individual was issued a citation totaling $500, and the owner will have to pay approximately $250 for impound and storage fees.
