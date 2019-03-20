FORECAST: Showers at times overnight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spring is just about here! It begins at 5:58 p.m. today as the vernal or spring equinox takes place, centering the sun’s rays over the equator.
Showers are on the radar this evening and will continue their trek into WAVE Country once they overcome some dry air that’s over our immediate area. The best chance for rainfall here in Louisville will be closer to midnight, with a lull in shower activity during a good part of the morning commute on Thursday.
Showers would then redevelop mainly on the Kentucky side of the river early Thursday afternoon before exiting by sunset. Rainfall totals will range from a tenth to two tenths of an inch of rain in many spots, though some locations could see considerably less given the dry air in place right now. Highs on Thursday will struggle to make it to 50 degrees given the cool air and clouds behind the cold front driving all of this.
We’ll see modest gains in highs by the first half of the weekend, with thermometers topping out in the upper 50s. This is cooler than once thought for this time period, but trying to get rid of the cooler air behind tonight’s front looks to be more challenging than previously expected.
We’ll be close to 70 degrees by Sunday with a few showers arriving in the evening, leading to an active Monday and Tuesday time frame featuring rain, thunder, and another temperature drop.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Showers (80%). LOW: 48°
THURSDAY: Showers, especially early (40%). HIGH: 50°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 55° LOW: 40°
