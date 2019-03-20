FORECAST: Spring begins with cloudy skies and showers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to increase through the morning with rain arriving by the late afternoon.
Winds will gust to near 20 mph as temperatures rise into the upper 50s.
The rain lingers through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning as temperatures hover in the 40s.
Clouds stick around for most of Thursday, limiting afternoon highs to the upper 40s.
High pressure keeps us dry from Thursday night through Saturday.
Sunday another system approaches increasing clouds and bringing precipitation to the region for the start of the next work week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy; Breezy; PM Showers (20%); HIGH: 62°
TONIGHT: Showers (60%); Cloudy; LOW: 42°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy; Isolated showers early (30%); HIGH: 52°
