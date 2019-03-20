Harassed NCAA referee loses lawsuit against KSR

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A NCAA referee who received death threats and went through weeks of harassment has lost his lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR).
John Higgins was one of the referees in UK’s loss to North Carolina in 2017. North Carolina won the Elite Eight game, 75-73.
Many members of the Big Blue Nation didn’t agree with some of the calls in that game. Higgins called police, reporting that fans had gotten his unlisted home and office phone number, and repeatedly called it, at all hours of the day and night. Some of the calls were death threats to him and his family.
Higgins roofing business Facebook page was flooded with negative reviews from UK fans as well, ultimately leading to the removal of the page.
Higgins later sued KSR, accusing the employees of creating the conditions that led to the harassment. Higgins said KSR incited the death threats and defamatory messages posted on social media and in phone messages.
On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed that lawsuit against KSR, without prejudice, and the judgement was entered in favor of KSR.
