Hoosiers hold off St. Francis (PA) 89-72 in NIT opener, Langford sits out with injury

(WAVE) - Leading scorer Romeo Langford was sidelined with a back injury, but Indiana used a second half burst to beat St. Francis (PA) 89-72 on Tuesday night in Bloomington in an NIT first round game.
The Red Flash took a 40-34 lead to the locker room at halftime after closing the first half with four free throws with just over a second left. Two of the free ones were courtesy of a technical on IU head coach Archie Miller.
Miller’s team struggled without Langford, their leading scorer at 16.5 points per game.
“Well he tweaked his back early on in the Ohio State game,” Miller said, referring to the Hoosiers Big Ten Tournament loss to the Buckeyes on Thursday afternoon. “He dealt with it through the Ohio State game and then post Ohio State he’s had multiple treatments a day and he’s not feeling very good, so he’s uncomfortable and if we played in the NCAA Tournament tonight, he wouldn’t have played, so I think that’s one thing to state,” Miller added. “Romeo would like to come back, there are short turnarounds right here with these games so I don’t necessarily know if one day is gonna make a lot of difference for him.”
As for tonight’s win, it was all about getting the ball inside in the decisive second half. Indiana outscored the Red Flash 55-32 in the second half.
Morgan led all scorers with 28 and also pulled down 8 rebounds. Aljami Durham added a career-high 22. Justin Smith had 10 points and 9 rebounds and Devonte Green finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.
Indiana improves to 18-15. St. Francis (PA) finishes 18-15.
The Hoosiers will host Arkansas on Saturday in the second round. The Razorbacks won 84-72 tonight at Providence. Arkansas beat Indiana 73-72 on November 18 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Langford led the Hoosiers that afternoon with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. All tickets are $20 and are general admission. Parking is free around Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
