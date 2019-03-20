Interstate 71 could be widened in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on a plan to improve traffic flow on Interstate 71 in Louisville.
The project will have two phases.
First will be the widening of I-71 between Zorn Avenue and Interstate 265.
Second will be a study of the interchange at I-71 and Interstate 264, to see if improvements are needed there.
KYTC said the goal is to improve safety and reduce congestion.
The project is in the very early stages.
KYTC is in the process of selecting a design consultant. Construction would be a least a year off.
