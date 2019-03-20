Kentucky Gov. Bevin says none of his 9 kids has been vaccinated for chickenpox

(WAVE) - Never one to shy away from hot-button issues, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said in a radio interview that none of his nine children was vaccinated for chickenpox.
Bevin was talking to Bowling Green, Ky., radio station WKCT on Tuesday when the topic came up. In northern Kentucky, an unvaccinated teenager is suing the health department after it prohibited him from playing basketball for his high school team following a chickenpox outbreak there.
Bevin said in his interview that parents who are worried about the chickenpox should vaccinate their kids against it, but stay out of the business of other families who might choose differently.
“Here’s the irony: So many of these people that are getting the chickenpox were vaccinated for it,” Bevin said. “Every single one of my kids had the chickenpox. They got the chickenpox on purpose because we found a neighbor that had it and I went and made sure every one of my kids was exposed to it and they got it. They had it as children. They were miserable for a few days, and they all turned out fine.”
Bevin and his wife Glenna have nine children.
“In many instances ... vaccinations make great sense,” he said in the interview. “But for some people, and for some parents, for some reason, they choose otherwise. This is America, and the federal government should not be forcing (vaccinations) upon people. They just shouldn’t.”
