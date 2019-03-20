KY governor signs sixth pro-life law he’s pushed for since taking office

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has signed another law into effect that aims to limit abortion in the state.
Legislators passed two such bills during the most recent session.
House Bill 5 prevents a woman from getting an abortion based on the race, gender or disability of her unborn child. If the abortion went on, the woman would be charged with a felony and the doctor’s license would be revoked.
Bevin signed HB 5 Tuesday, and it went into effect immediately due to an emergency clause it contained.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky had already filed a motion to stop HB 5 from going into effect before the law was signed. That motion was filed on behalf of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville, the last abortion clinic in the state.
The ACLU argued any attempt to limit abortions goes against a woman’s constitutional rights. Advocates said this law “would bar a woman from having an abortion if she decided to have one because of a fetal diagnosis.”
“The passage of House Bill 5 represents a thinly veiled effort of the Kentucky General Assembly to advance their anti-abortion agenda under the guise of an anti-discrimination bill,” Heather Gatnarek, staff attorney at the ACLU of Kentucky, said in a press release. “This law will do nothing to improve the lives of Kentuckians with disabilities.”
In its defense of the law, the Bevin administration says “doctors must be viewed as healers, not as enablers and practitioners of eugenics.”
Bevin’s administration filed a response with the court Tuesday. It begins:
Read the full response from the state by clicking or tapping here.
No judges have taken action to block or uphold HB 5 as of Tuesday evening.
Senate Bill 9 was also passed and signed during this session. It bans abortions if a heartbeat is detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy. That law has been blocked for now. The federal judge who will rule on the case granted a temporary hold on the law.
In all, HB 5 is the sixth pro-life law signed by Bevin since he took office in 2016. In addition to HB 5 and SB 9, three others have been challenged by the ACLU and are blocked as the court battle continues.
