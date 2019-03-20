LMPD: Man arrested after stealing five wallets from distracted women

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of charging more than $4,500 to stolen credit cards after five women reported their wallets stolen.
James Bryant, 59, was in court Wednesday morning facing several charges, stemming from at least five separate theft incidents.
The most recent situation happened on February 22, when Jeffersontown Police said Bryant stole a woman’s wallet while he was inside Red Edge Realty. The suspect allegedly used the credit cards found inside the victim’s Kate Spade wallet. Bryant didn’t act alone, according to police. An arrest report described Bryant and another suspect using the victim’s credit card at Target, in Jeffersonville, spending more than $400. The other suspect later spent more than $600 at Kroger, in Jeffersontown, according to police.
Bryant was identified through surveillance video and photographs. The officer was aware of Bryant's previous arrest for theft and using stolen credit cards, according to an arrest report.
One week before that, a woman filed a police report with Saint Matthews Police and said her purse was stolen while she was working at Data Strategy, on Breckenridge Lane. Police reviewed surveillance video that showed Bryant walking into the victim's office and stealing her purse, according to an arrest warrant. The suspect later used the victim's credit card, spending more than $500, according to SMPD.
Two days prior, on February 12, Louisville Metro Police Department said Bryant stole a woman's wallet while she was shopping at Walmart on Diann Marie Drive. Another woman distracted the victim while she was shopping, allowing Bryant to take her wallet from her purse which was sitting in a shopping cart, according to LMPD. An arrest warrant said Bryant spent more than $1,000 on the woman's credit card while at the same Walmart store. Surveillance video revealed the suspect using the card at the register, police said. At the time, the arrest warrant said the suspects were well known to LMPD.
The string of crimes also revealed an incident from February 5. This time, Louisville Metro Police said Bryant and another suspect stole a woman's purse while the victim was working at Norton Hospital Brownsboro. It was stolen from a secure area where the victim kept her purse, LMPD added. Surveillance video gather by police, revealed the suspect taking the woman's wallet from her purse, according to LMPD. More surveillance video showed the suspect attempting to spend more than $2,000, while using the victim's credit cards at Kroger on Brownsboro Road and Walmart on Diann Marie Drive, according to police. Some of the transactions were denied.
More crimes date back to October 2018, when St. Matthews Police said a woman reported her purse was stolen while she was working at Baptist Health. She also had her purse behind her desk while she was working. Officers reported Bryant used the stolen credit cards at Foot Locker and Walgreens. More than $500 was spent, according to police. Surveillance video helped police with this investigation, too.
Bryant is in jail, facing several theft and fraudulent use of credit card charges.
