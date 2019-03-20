LMPD: Man arrested after stealing five wallets from distracted women

Two days prior, on February 12, Louisville Metro Police Department said Bryant stole a woman's wallet while she was shopping at Walmart on Diann Marie Drive. Another woman distracted the victim while she was shopping, allowing Bryant to take her wallet from her purse which was sitting in a shopping cart, according to LMPD. An arrest warrant said Bryant spent more than $1,000 on the woman's credit card while at the same Walmart store. Surveillance video revealed the suspect using the card at the register, police said. At the time, the arrest warrant said the suspects were well known to LMPD.