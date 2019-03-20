Louisville woman shot, killed; suspect found dead inside vehicle on I-264W

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is dead following a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood and the man police suspected of the crime is dead, as well.
The woman’s shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
When police arrived they found a 28-year-old woman had been shot multiple times, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.
Police said the shooting was a domestic situation, and the shooter was believed to be the victim’s boyfriend.
At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to another shooting inside a vehicle on Interstate 264 West, near the Riverpark exit.
Officers located a 33-year-old man dead inside the vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators discovered the victim from the self-inflicted gunshot wound was the Goldsmith Lane homicide suspect.
He has not been identified, either.
Police said there are no outstanding suspects.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.