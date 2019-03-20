Man says semi truck driver shot at him, striking his truck; police calling the case road rage

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investing a case of road rage.
The victim, Curtis Moore, tells WAVE 3 News that his vehicle was shot at when he was going home on March 19th around 2:15 p.m by a man driving a semi truck.
Moore said the speedometer in his truck wasn’t working and he was doing his best to gage the speed limit on Highway 44, which is 55 miles per hour.
Moore said a semi was behind him and tailing him on the highway. Moore said he was past the Tanglewood Golf Course, at Fairgrounds Road, when the truck driver forced Moore into the median. Moore said the truck driver stopped in the middle of the road just before the Dollar General and the truck driver started shooting at his car.
Moore’s vehicle was hit two times on the passenger side. Moore was not injured, but was shaken up.
He says after this happened, the truck driver chased him to the Taylorsville Lake State Park entrance. Moore said he had to make a sharp right turn to get away from the semi driver, who kept going east on highway 44.
While all of this was happening, Moore was on the phone with police.
Kentucky State Police ended up arresting Kevin Bewley, 30, of Springfield, KY, in Washington County.
Bewley is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and wanton endangerment. Bewley is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.