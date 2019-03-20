NCAA Tournament Preview: Cards-Gophers match up in Pitino Bowl

(WAVE) - If you’re planning to watch Louisville’s first-round matchup with Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, we have some advice for you.
Turn the TV sound off and maybe turn up the stereo audio featuring the local radio broadcast team.
The national network tandem is sure to make a dozen references to Minnesota being coached by Richard Pitino, the former UofL assistant whose father, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, was fired from Louisville in 2017 and has a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against his former employer working through the legal system.
Regardless of your consumption methods, the 7-10 matchup should actually be a pretty good one. Louisville (20-13) is the higher seed, and is favored to beat the Gophers by five points.
The Cards enter the tournament having won only three of their last 10 games, including a split of two ACC Tournament games last weekend. They boast impressive wins against Michigan State and at North Carolina, but those games took place 113 and 67 days ago, respectively.
Louisville has far more big-game experience than Minnesota (21-13) does. The Cards have played nine games against six of the tournament’s top eight seeds, logging a 2-7 overall record.
The Gophers’ best accomplishment this season was beating Purdue twice just this month, including a close win in last week’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Minnesota lost four straight games in early February, but closed by going 5-4 down the stretch.
UofL’s Jordan Nwora is one of the top scorers in the country’s best conference. The sophomore forward averages 17.2 points per game, but can disappear for stretches. Nwora is also the team’s top rebounder (7.5 per game) and leads the Cards in steals (1.0) as well.
Junior guard Amir Coffey is Minnesota’s top offensive threat, averaging 16.3 points per game, and a team-high 3.2 assists. The Gophers also get 14.8 points per game from Jordan Murphyk, the Big Ten leader in rebounds (11.5 per game).
Many experts are forecasting a close game, which could leave Louisville fans a little nervous. Due to their inability to handle pressure, the Cards blew second-half leads against several ACC heavyweights late in the season, including a 23-point margin at home against Duke, the tournament’s top overall seed.
The good thing for UofL fans, however, is that the Gophers’ defense isn’t terribly formidable. Minnesota allowed 75 or more points eight times in conference games this year.
