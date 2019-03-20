Newborn dies days after KY mother was shot, killed

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A newborn baby has died days after her mother was shot and killed in Whitley County.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 4-day-old Amelia Johnson died Tuesday evening at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, WKYT reported.
The coroner’s report lists the cause of death as severe hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy -- the result of a lack of oxygen and blood to the brain. The report says the manner of death is a homicide.
Amelia's mother, Geri Johnson, died Saturday.
Kentucky State Police said Johnson suffered a gunshot wound and was brought to Baptist Health Corbin Hospital, where she died.
The baby was delivered and then transferred to the UK Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition before dying on Tuesday.
Police are now saying Johnson’s boyfriend actually drove her to the hospital. Her death is listed as a death investigation, and police are not saying if she was murdered at this time.
However, her child's death is listed as a homicide.
Investigators continue to look into the cause of Geri Johnson's death.
The Whitley County coroner says the funeral details for both Johnson and her baby are still being worked out. But, the funeral will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
