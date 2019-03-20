Nightly road closures start back up Wednesday evening

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are several road closures in the works that could affect your nights drive.
Starting Wednesday evening, road closures will start on US 31 at the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River. The bridge will be closed each evening from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Contract crews are installing equipment and rigging in preparation for cleaning and painting on the structure. The driving lanes on the bridge are reduced to one lane in each direction. Sidewalks are closed to pedestrians and cyclists.
The contract completion date for the painting project is November 1, 2019.
Beginning Thursday, the bridge will be closed during overnight hours from 8 p.m. each evening until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Also starting Thursday evening, eastbound River Road will be closed between Second Street and Third Street adjacent to the KFC Yum! Center and Second Street will be closed under the bridge between Witherspoon Street and River Road.
These lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning to allow for equipment installation and rigging on the bridge where it crosses over these roadways.
The work will take around two weeks to complete.
