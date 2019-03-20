Officials: Air is safe near Houston-area petrochemical fire

A: The plume of smoke extended above 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) on Tuesday and was being carried away on the wind, so most of the chemicals and fine particles released or generated by the fire are not affecting the surrounding neighborhoods, said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county's top administrator. A private company hired by ITC, Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health, said monitors in the neighborhoods found no abnormal readings.