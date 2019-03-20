Woman shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is dead following a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said when police arrived they found a woman had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Mitchell said no one has been taken into custody. He said police believed the shooting was a domestic situation.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
