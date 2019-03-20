Police accuse KY man of breaking into home, recording rape of teen girl on cellphone

Police accuse KY man of breaking into home, recording rape of teen girl on cellphone
Charles Spurlock III faces charges of rape, burglary and use of a minor in a sexual performance. (Source: Taylor County Detention Center)
By Laurel Mallory | March 19, 2019 at 8:57 PM EST - Updated March 19 at 8:57 PM

RAYWICK, KY (WAVE) - A man faces rape and burglary charges, as investigators accuse him of breaking into a Campbellsville home and sexually assaulting a child.

Police say earlier this year, Charles Spurlock III, 20, raped a 14-year-old girl and recorded the crime on his cell phone.

WKYT reported police from Taylor County and Marion County, along with Kentucky State Police, executed a search warrant at a home in Raywick. That’s where officers seized electronic devices and arrested Spurlock.

He was arrested March 11 and is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree burglary and use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Spurlock is being held at the Taylor County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.