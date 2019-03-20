Police accuse KY man of breaking into home, recording rape of teen girl on cellphone

RAYWICK, KY (WAVE) - A man faces rape and burglary charges, as investigators accuse him of breaking into a Campbellsville home and sexually assaulting a child.
Police say earlier this year, Charles Spurlock III, 20, raped a 14-year-old girl and recorded the crime on his cell phone.
WKYT reported police from Taylor County and Marion County, along with Kentucky State Police, executed a search warrant at a home in Raywick. That’s where officers seized electronic devices and arrested Spurlock.
He was arrested March 11 and is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree burglary and use of a minor in a sexual performance.
Spurlock is being held at the Taylor County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.