Rick Pitino tweets that UK will lose in Final Four

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino on Wednesday afternoon tweeted out his Final Four prediction.
Pitino, who won a national championship at Kentucky in 1996, tweeted that UK will lose in the Final Four.
The legendary coach said Duke, Virginia, Michigan and Kentucky will advance to the Final Four in Minneapolis, and that Virginia will defeat ACC rival Duke in the title game. Here’s his tweet below:
Pitino also coached Louisville to the 2013 national championship, but the NCAA ordered the school to take down its banner and forfeit the title following a sex scandal involving players, recruits and prostitutes.
UofL fired Pitino following the 2017 FBI investigation into alleged bribery and corruption at several high-profile universities.
