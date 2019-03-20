Rural Shelby County property rezoned for bourbon distillery

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bourbon distillery that wants to build in rural Shelby County got the green light for rezoning despite concerns from neighbors.
Jeptha Creed will replace a tobacco barn and farm house on Woodlawn Road.
Neighbors were worried about an increase in traffic and noise. But Tuesday night the project received zoning approval.
“What we’re doing is limiting all the truck traffic to the Kentucky state highway,” land planner Kevin Young said. “I think that should solve all the concerns the neighbors have.”
But not everyone is convinced.
“I’m a realist,” neighbor Jene Hedden said. “And I think what we saw, was what we thought we would see.”
The distillery will make spirits for Jeptha Creed. There won’t be a visitor’s center at the site.
Construction is expected to begin within the next year, but the project will take years to build.
It will eventually employ 30 people.
