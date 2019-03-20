Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns of police impersonator

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public safety alert after reports of a police impersonator.
A woman said she was pulled over by the suspect around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Freedoms Way in Shelbyville, just north of LaGrange Road.
She said he was driving a dark blue Ford Crown Victoria with blue lights in the grill and had on what appeared to be a blue uniform with a duty belt.
The woman told police the man stole her purse and cell phone before speeding away.
Police say the suspect is a black man who’s 5’8” with a muscular build and short hair that’s shaved on the side.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the traffic stop to give them a call at (502) 633-4324. The victim was driving a silver Kia Forte.
Police say if anyone is pulled over by an unmarked car and has concerns, call 911 and drive to a populated area, like a gas station, before pulling over for the officer.
