Silver Alert: Baby missing from Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - Police in Indianapolis issued a statewide Silver Alert on Tuesday to help track down a missing 8-month-old baby.
Amiah Robertson is a white female, 23 inches tall and 13 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
The child’s mother told WTHR her boyfriend was supposed to drop Amiah off at a babysitter’s home in the 200 block of Holmes Avenue. She said that’s where the child was last seen, on March 14.
But police say the baby was last seen on Saturday, March 16 around 4:30 p.m.
Detectives say they have been given conflicting stories throughout the investigation.
Officials believe Amiah is in extreme danger. The baby may need medical assistance.
No information about who the child may be with was shared with the public.
Anyone who’s seen Amiah or knows where she is should call 911 or contact Indianapolis Metro Police at 317-327-6540.
