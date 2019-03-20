Silver High students create Kentuckianapoly board game with local businesses

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - In the digital age, traditional board games can sometimes be forgotten, gathering dust in cabinets.
One group of students from Silver Creek High School in Clark County is bucking that trend, breathing new life into an old game by creating their own local version of Monopoly.
For students taking Academy of Finance Classes, school really is all fun and games. That is, one game that the students here created.
Every space on the Kentuckianapoly board is filled with local businesses, all supporting the Silver Creek High School students’ plan for the board game. And it’s not the first time they’ve put this together.
“They came to me and asked me, could we start Kentuckianapoly 2,” Jennifer Glaser, finance and business teacher at Silver Creek High School, said.
Creating the sequel to the original Kentuckianapoly game made years earlier is no small feat. The students decided to go for it when they almost sold out of the original game.
“We’re trying to get all new businesses from the last one," Kylier Rouster, a senior at Silver Creek High School, explained. "So we have to find 40 more businesses.”
Students have strict criteria for the businesses they’re including.
“(They must be) founded in Louisville or southern Indiana,” Abby Whitlock, a senior at Silver Creek High School, said.
Senior Josh Landers added: “We want the businesses to be 20 years or older, so it has some historical perspective to it.”
Local businesses are jumping at the chance to be on the board.
“Everyone that I’ve gone on so far has said yes," Rouster said. "Nobody’s told me no yet.”
That includes Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Starlight, IN.
“From the word go it was definitely something we wanted to be a part of,” Lise Kruer, Marketing Director for Huber’s Orchard, Winery and Vineyards, said.
Hubers’ 175-year-old farm is a staple for tourists and natives in southern Indiana, drawing in around 700,000 people each year. Jumping on the game board, Kruer said, was no roll of the dice.
“It’s really something for us to see young people, to see students working at a project that is original and actually involving the entire community,” Kruer said.
Sales from the previous version raised $20,000, all of it going toward scholarships, charities and academic programs.
“It’s going to help us and those around us,” Whitlock said.
Local restaurants and banks are also filling up spots. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is marked as the game’s jail. And those prime real estate spots go fast.
“We’re going to be bottom center,” Kruer said.
Before this class, some students had never played Monopoly. But that seems to be changing.
“With this, I think they’ll take an even bigger interest in it just because it’s their community and companies in their community,” Glaser said.
The students hope to sell the business spots by the end of the school year so they can begin manufacturing and sales of the game itself next year.
This Kentuckianapoly game project teaches students business, finance and sales skills, all through one little game. The finished product is something these students and community members are excited to see.
“I can’t wait to play it!” Kruer said.
Anyone interested in putting a business on the board or finding out more about the game should email the Silver Creek High School students at kentuckianapoly@gmail.com, follow them on Twitter at @SilverCreekCAP, or on Facebook at Silver Creek Kentuckianapoly.
Once the game is finished, it will be for sale at the following locations:
INDIANA
- Silver Creek High School
- Aebersold’s Florist in Sellersburg
- Dragon’s Den
- Schimpff’s Candy
- Schuler Bauer
- Southern Indiana Visitors Center
KENTUCKY
- A Taste of Kentucky
- Kizito Cookies
- Louisville Water Tower
- Muhammad Ali Center
- Rite Way Equipment Co.
